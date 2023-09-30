System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 2.1%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 76,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 122,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of System1 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on System1 from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get System1 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SST

System1 Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at System1

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,012,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,973,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in System1 by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in System1 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in System1 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.