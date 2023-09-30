TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

