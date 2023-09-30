ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Stock Price Down 0%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

