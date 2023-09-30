Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Down 4.3%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 10,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 211,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

