Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.47). 3,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 66,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celadon Pharmaceuticals from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock has a market cap of £75.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.93.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

