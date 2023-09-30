E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading Up 0.6%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.12. Approximately 352,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 211,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.84.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

