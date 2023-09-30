SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 1,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.