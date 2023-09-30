SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 1,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

