Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 4.1%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
Americanas Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.