Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,677.48

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Ethereum has a market cap of $201.70 billion and $3.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,677.48 or 0.06224595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034040 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026761 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,237,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.