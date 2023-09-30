Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,677.48

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Ethereum has a market cap of $201.70 billion and $3.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,677.48 or 0.06224595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,237,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

