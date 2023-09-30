XYO Achieves Market Cap of $39.02 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $39.02 million and $429,995.16 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,956.59 or 1.00027627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00285416 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $418,270.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

