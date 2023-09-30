Powerledger Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $77.56 million and $25.61 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a blockchain-based platform that enables peer-to-peer trading of renewable energy. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to make energy trading transparent and efficient by cutting out intermediaries. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, and John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy, Power Ledger combines expertise in renewable energy, electricity distribution, and blockchain technology. The $POWR token is an ERC-20 utility token used to access the platform’s features, including buying and selling energy. It also serves as collateral and incentivizes the production of renewable energy.The platform’s overarching goal is to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable while promoting sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

