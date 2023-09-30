Sabal Trust CO Takes $876,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $392.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.51 and a 200-day moving average of $394.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

