7,735 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,508,054. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

