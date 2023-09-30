Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 7,159 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

