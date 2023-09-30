Sabal Trust CO Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.