Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,236,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

