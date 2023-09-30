Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 10,361 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,688,000 after purchasing an additional 211,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 175,775 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

