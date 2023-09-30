Sabal Trust CO Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Unilever were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 181.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Unilever stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

