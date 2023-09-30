Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 827 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $372.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.96.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

