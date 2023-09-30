Sabal Trust CO Invests $574,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

