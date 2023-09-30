Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 722.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 264,847 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HBNC. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $471.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

