Sabal Trust CO Purchases Shares of 27,271 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.