iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

