Sabal Trust CO Buys New Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after buying an additional 3,042,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,835,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

SBCF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

