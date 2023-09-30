Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 38.3% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average of $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

