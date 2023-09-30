Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SO opened at $64.72 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

