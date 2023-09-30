Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Equinix by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $726.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $768.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $747.32. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.