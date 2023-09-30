Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,774 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $347,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

