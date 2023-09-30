H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.00%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

