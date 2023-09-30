Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

Shares of APNHY stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

