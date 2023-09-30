Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMNF opened at $4.28 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

