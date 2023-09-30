Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
AMNF opened at $4.28 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 26.11%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
