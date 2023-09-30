Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

ANSLY stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.982 dividend. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

