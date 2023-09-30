Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in September

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.
Alsea Company Profile
