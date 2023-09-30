Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in September

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 228,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

