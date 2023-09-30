Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.