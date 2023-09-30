Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

