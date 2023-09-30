AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 12.7 %

OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is 0.13. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.07 and a one year high of 0.31.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

