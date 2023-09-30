Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANRGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anaergia from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Anaergia from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Anaergia Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

