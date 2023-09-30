Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.