Applus Services, S.A. (OTCMKTS:APLUF) Short Interest Update

Applus Services, S.A. (OTCMKTS:APLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Applus Services Stock Performance

Shares of APLUF stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Applus Services has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84.

Applus Services Company Profile

Applus Services, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through four segments: Energy & Industry, Laboratories, Automotive, and IDIADA. The Energy & Industry segment offers non-destructive testing, quality assurance and quality control, engineering and consultancy, vendor surveillance, certification, and asset-integrity services.

