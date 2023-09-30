Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $34.24 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
