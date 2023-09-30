Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $34.24 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Citigroup downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

