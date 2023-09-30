Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $6.25 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

