APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,734,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 2,047,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.2 days.

APA Group Stock Performance

APAJF stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. APA Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.