Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £466,217.90 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

