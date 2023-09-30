Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $45.46 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036067 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

