Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $797.45 million and $19.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,832,294,769 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

