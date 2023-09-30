Orchid Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $62.99 million and $6.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,983.51 or 0.99984147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06656561 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $5,879,032.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.