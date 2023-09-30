Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,025 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,718,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 155,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.37.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

