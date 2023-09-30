Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,963.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,958.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

