Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 259,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 201,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,666,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

