Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $126.76 and a one year high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

