Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

